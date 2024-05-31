Man in custody after barricade situation in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

A man is in custody after a barricade situation in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood on Friday.

SWAT responded to the barricade scene in the 400 block of Olivet Street. Negotiators made several attempts to make contact with the man barricaded before getting him into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated by medics before being transported to ACJ on robbery and possible additional charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

