Man dead after car crash in Verona

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

VERONA, Pa. — A man is dead after a car crash in Verona Monday afternoon.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, Robert Booker, 43, from Duquesne, died at the hospital following a single-vehicle car crash in the 4200 block of Verona Road.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.

Booker died at the hospital less than an hour after the crash, officials said.

