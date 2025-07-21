Man dead after crash involving motorcycle, SUV, pickup truck in Fayette County

SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle and two vehicles crashed in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to the 4500 block of Morgantown Road in Springhill Township for reports of a motorcycle crash at 6:39 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they learned a 2009 Ford Escape SUV and a 2015 GMC Sierra truck were also involved in the crash.

Police said David L. Lesko, 34, of McKeesport was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, where he later died.

As of 10:20 p.m., no other details had been released by troopers and is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group