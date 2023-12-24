Local

Man dead, woman hospitalized after SUV, motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

A man is dead after an SUV and motorcycle crashed in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after an SUV and motorcycle crashed in Pittsburgh.

Police say the crash happened just before noon on Christmas Eve at the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Federal Hill Street in Greenfield.

An SUV tried to turn left off of Beechwood Boulevard and onto Federal Street and collided with the motorcycle that was heading the opposite way on Beechwood Boulevard.

The 60-year-old man who was on the motorcycle was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he later died.

The woman who was driving the SUV was taken to a hospital to receive a medical evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

