WAYNESBURG, Pa. — A man died following an assault in Waynesburg.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said John Richard Thralls, 65, died Monday after being assaulted at 200 Tollgate Run on Friday.

Thralls died at the hospital, the medical examiner’s office said.

Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg are investigating.

