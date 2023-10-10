Man dies after crashing ‘dune buggy style vehicle’ in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County man has died after crashing a “dune buggy style vehicle.”

According to State Police, the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Caldwell Road in Somerset Township. Police say Steve Mox, 88, of Bentleyville, crashed the buggy into a parked vehicle after going off the left side of the road.

Mox told police the windshield had fogged, and he couldn’t see.

Mox was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken leg but later died of his injuries.

