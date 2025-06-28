Man dies after crashing into tree in Washington County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Washington County on Friday night.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says the crash happened on State Route 22 between mile markers three and four in Hanover Township.

According to Warco’s report, Michael Brent Miller, 28, of Burgettstown, lost control of his westbound vehicle, which left the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A passing motorist called 911 at 9:23 p.m. to report the crash.

Miller was pronounced dead on scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group