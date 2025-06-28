Local

Man dies after crashing into tree in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Washington County on Friday night.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says the crash happened on State Route 22 between mile markers three and four in Hanover Township.

According to Warco’s report, Michael Brent Miller, 28, of Burgettstown, lost control of his westbound vehicle, which left the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A passing motorist called 911 at 9:23 p.m. to report the crash.

Miller was pronounced dead on scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.              

