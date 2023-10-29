Man dies in Armstrong County rollover crash

EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a crash Saturday in Armstrong County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A release from PSP Kittanning says the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on Tarrtown Road in East Franklin Township.

Police say the driver, only identified as a 67-year-old man, was traveling south on the road in a 2016 Ford Focus when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle’s tires went off the road, then struck and began to climb up an embankment before rolling.

When the vehicle rolled, State Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

