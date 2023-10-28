Local

Man dies in Derry Township motorcycle crash

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in Derry Township.

According to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson, a motorcycle operator lost control after striking a traffic sign while traveling east on Ligonier Street in Derry Township Saturday morning. The vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of State Route 217.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Carson identified him as James Allen Trice III, 35, from Derry Township.

Carson said Trice III was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police is also investigating the crash and may release additional information at a later time.

