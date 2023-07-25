Man dies in Mercer County crash where car hit telephone pole, tree

SANDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly crash off Scofield Road in Sand Creek Township, Mercer County.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Carl Kerekes, 42, died in a crash Monday afternoon. They say he was driving on Scofield Road around 5:10 p.m. when he went off the roadway, hitting a telephone pole and tree before the car caught fire.

His death was initially ruled as an accident but remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and state police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group