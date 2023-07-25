Local

Man dies in Mercer County crash where car hit telephone pole, tree

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Mercer County map Mercer County mp (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

SANDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly crash off Scofield Road in Sand Creek Township, Mercer County.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Carl Kerekes, 42, died in a crash Monday afternoon. They say he was driving on Scofield Road around 5:10 p.m. when he went off the roadway, hitting a telephone pole and tree before the car caught fire.

His death was initially ruled as an accident but remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and state police.

