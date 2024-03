NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man died in a crash in New Castle on Thursday afternoon.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Randall Shropshire, 60.

Shropshire was driving a pickup truck when it crashed near Sampson and West Falls streets.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

