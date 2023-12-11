Man, dog taken to hospitals after fire destroys Washington County mobile home

A mobile home in Washington County was destroyed in an overnight fire.

Dispatch officials say the fire broke out in a trailer on Wilson Road in West Brownsville Borough while someone was inside around 11:30 p.m. Multiple departments responded.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw the firefighters dousing the smoking trailer down.

The Grindstone VFD tells us the trailer was destroyed in the fire.

A man and a dog were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation.

