Man driving stolen car arrested after pursuit in Mercer County, state police say

GREENVILLE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police said he led officers on a pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to state police, troopers from PSP Mercer located a stolen 2019 Ford in the area of Hadley Road and Perry Highway on Dec. 19 at 1:35 p.m.

State police said a pursuit ensued and the suspect, identified as Shane Temple, 35, from Greenville, was taken into custody.

Temple is facing charges from both PSP Mercer and the Greenville Borough Police Department.

