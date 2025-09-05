Man facing arson charges after fire at condemned house in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing arson charges after a fire at a condemned house in Pittsburgh.

Emergency crews were called to the 5100 block of Broad Street in Garfield at 2:21 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a house fire.

Firefighters reported a man was in the attic space when they arrived.

According to court documents, Michael Cosgrove, 61 of Arnold, was the man inside that building. They were able to get him out of the house and talk to him.

Police said he was using an open flame to burn insulation off of copper wires, which caused the fire.

There were already 2 other warrants out for his arrest.

Cosgrove was taken to the Allegheny County Jail without incident and faces charges of criminal mischief and arson.

