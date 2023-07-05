Man arrested after allegedly leaving gun at local Taco Bell, threatening to shoot people

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police say he left a gun in the bushes of a local Taco Bell, and posted a live video to Facebook claiming he was going to carjack, shoot, and kill people.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek is digging through the criminal complaint to find out what led to that man’s arrest, and will have more information on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group