Man arrested after allegedly leaving gun at local Taco Bell, threatening to shoot people

By Andrew Havranek, WPXI-TV

Drake Thomas - WPXI Drake Thomas - WPXI

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police say he left a gun in the bushes of a local Taco Bell, and posted a live video to Facebook claiming he was going to carjack, shoot, and kill people.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek is digging through the criminal complaint to find out what led to that man’s arrest, and will have more information on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

