Man fatally stabbed in East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed to death in East Allegheny on Sunday night, according to Pittsburgh police.

First responders were called to the 800 block fo Suismon Street. Once on scene, they found a man in the basement who had been stabbed multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the stabbing was a result of an “apparent domestic dispute.”

The investigation is ongoing.

