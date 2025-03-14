Man finds skimmer device at Allegheny County gas station

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Scammers using skimmers to get access to your personal information have targeted yet another local business.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca spoke with the man who said he found this one.

“I tugged on it very lightly, I just barely pulled, and the number pad and everything pulled out with my card still in it.”

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to learn why he thinks this location was specifically targeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group