Man flown to hospital after being stabbed in Beaver County

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A man was stabbed in Beaver County Sunday evening.

Beaver County 911 says the man was stabbed in the 600 block of Deer Lane in Rochester soon after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers say the man was flown to an area hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The Beaver Valley Regional Police and Beaver County detectives are investigating.

