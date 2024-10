ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was flown to a local hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa on Thursday evening.

A Beaver County 911 supervisor said emergency crews were called to the Linmar Terrace housing area, off Tyler Street, at 7:10 p.m.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police have not identified any potential suspects.

