Man found dead at scene of 2-alarm fire at auto garage in Sheraden identified

PITTSBURGH — A man who was found dead at the scene of a two-alarm fire at an auto garage in Sheraden has been identified.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Moussa Traore, 73, of Sheraden.

His cause and manner of death have not been released at this time.

He was unaccounted for after flames destroyed an auto garage on the 700 block of Hillsboro Avenue early Saturday. The building partially collapsed and recovery crews found his body on Sunday at around 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Channel 11 spoke with neighbors who were grieving Traore.

They described him as welcoming and said he had a good spirit.

The Fire and Arson Investigation team is still working to learn more.

