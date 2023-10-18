Man found guilty in 2019 fatal stabbing in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — A man was convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Tarentum woman in 2019.

According to the Allegheny County district attorney’s office, Juan Hayden was found guilty in the Aug. 2019 murder of Susan Jeffries, 55.

Officials said Hayden beat, strangled and stabbed once Jeffries in her house in Tarentum. After the murder, he hid the knife he used as the murder weapon.

Hayden was found guilty of third-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the stabbing.

Hayden’s sentencing is schedule for Jan. 16, 2024.

