Man found guilty of murdering his mother, her friend in Homestead in 2024

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man was found guilty of murdering his mother and her friend in Homestead in 2024.

John Malcom Smith, 26, of Homestead, was found guilty of first-degree murder during a trial on Tuesday. He was also convicted of tampering with evidence.

Police say he shot and killed his mother, Antoinette Porterfield, and her friend, John West Smith, in August 2024.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man, woman dead in Homestead double homicide

“We hope that the families of Ms. Porterfield and Mr. West feel that justice prevailed here today,” said District Attorney Stephen Zappala. “However, this case is another tragic example of how domestic violence impacts every socioeconomic segment in our community, and we need to strive to do better.”

Police said they identified Smith as a suspect through his clothing, camera footage and witness interviews.

He currently awaits sentencing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group