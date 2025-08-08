Man found guilty of throwing homemade explosive device at house with woman inside

Local

PITTSBURGH — An Indiana County man was found guilty of throwing a homemade explosive device at a house in January.

According to the Department of Justice, Roam L. Beer, 51, of Rossiter, made a homemade explosive with steel shot and threw it at the side of a house on January 5.

A woman was inside the house in a room immediately next to where the explosive had been thrown. She was uninjured.

Beer was found guilty of possession of a destructive device after a federal jury deliberated for a day and a half in Pittsburgh.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.

Most Read