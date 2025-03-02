Man found in Homewood North shot in ankle late Saturday night

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in the leg late Saturday night in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

A public safety official says Zone 5 officers were sent to Brushton Avenue at Mohler Street in the city’s Homewood North neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. for four separate ShotSpotter alerts totaling 31 rounds. The notifications covered several blocks, from Ferris Court to Stranahan Street.

The officers found a man in the 1300 block of Mohler Street shot in the right ankle. Medics took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Several homes and vehicles in the area were also damaged by bullets, but no other injuries were reported.

Investigators processed the area for evidence, including recovering shell casings and collecting available video footage. Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

