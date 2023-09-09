Man found outside Pittsburgh hospital shot in Braddock, police say

PITTSBURGH — Braddock police are investigating after a man was found outside a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Pittsburgh police said the man was found on Sandusky St. at Hemlock St. around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Staff from Allegheny General Hospital’s ER got him inside for treatment. He is in stable condition.

Originally, police were unsure of where the shooting happened, but the victim later said he was shot in Braddock.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group