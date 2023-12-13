Man found shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Diana Street at around 3:15 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found a 45-year-old man who had been shot in the torso walking toward Itin Street. He was conscious, alert and speaking with officers and medics, police said.

The victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical but stable condition. He was taken immediately into surgery when he arrived.

Officers found shell casings on Diana Street, police said.

Violent Crime Units detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group