Man found shot in Rankin overnight

RANKIN, Pa. — A man was found shot in Rankin early Saturday morning.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired on Kenmar Avenue at 1:12 a.m.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man shot in the shoulder. His current condition was not made clear.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group