Man found shot in Rankin overnight

RANKIN, Pa. — A man was found shot in Rankin early Saturday morning.
According to the Allegheny County Police Department, 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired on Kenmar Avenue at 1:12 a.m.
Responding officers found a 28-year-old man shot in the shoulder. His current condition was not made clear.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
