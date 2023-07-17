Man in grave condition after being shot in Wilmerding, police say

A man was shot Monday morning in Wilmerding.

Shooting in Wilmerding. Police say one man shot, in grave condition. Live report at 6:50 am on Channel 11 News #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3f2SO8AU6Q — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 17, 2023

The shooting happened in the area of Airbrake Avenue around 5:20 a.m.

Police say the man is in grave condition.

