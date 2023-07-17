Local

Man in grave condition after being shot in Wilmerding, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Shooting A man was shot in the area of Airbrake Avenue, Wilmerding, around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

A man was shot Monday morning in Wilmerding.

The shooting happened in the area of Airbrake Avenue around 5:20 a.m.

Police say the man is in grave condition.

A Channel 11 crew is at the scene, gathering information. Check back with us for updates.

