Man held up Hill District convenience store, leads officers on chase in stolen car, police say

PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old man was arrested after Pittsburgh police said he robbed a mini-mart, eventually leading them on a chase and crashing a stolen SUV.

Jamill Roberts is facing multiple charges, including robbery, theft, and fleeing.

Earlier this week, two men held up the Samba Mini Mart on Bedford Avenue. Investigators said one robber, later identified as Roberts, came inside and pointed a gun at the cashier while the second robber acted as a lookout. Police say the two got away with $500 and ran away towards Chauncey Drive.

On Thursday, detectives got a tip that Roberts was in the Hill District in a gold-colored SUV that police determined was stolen. They tried to pull him over, but Roberts sped up, driving through several stop signs. He eventually lost control crashing into a stop sign and the fence of Catholic Charities.

“It was scary because I’ve never seen anything like that in person,” said Patrice Aaron, who lives on Bedford Avenue.

Court documents said a passenger, who is not believed to be the second robber, tried to run from police. Roberts jumped out of the window and tried to run but was captured. Neighbors we spoke with heard the commotion from inside.

“I’m just appalled. I’m really appalled. I’m just glad my son wasn’t home because yeah, it’s crazy out here,” Aaron said.

Police are continuing to look for the second robber.

