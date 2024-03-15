Man helps save boy, 7, from drowning in outdoor pool at Ross Township apartment complex

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There was a miraculous rescue by three good Samaritans who helped save a boy’s life outside the White Oaks Apartments in Ross Township Thursday afternoon.

“It was a miracle we were all there at that moment,” Deven Harrison said.

First responders rushed there around 5:30 p.m. when a 7-year-old boy almost drowned in the outdoor pool.

Harrison said he was in his apartment doing homework when he heard a lot of commotion outside. He said the boy climbed the pool ladder and jumped in.

He then heard a gentleman screaming for help so Harrison ran outside to the pool where the manager had already jumped in to rescue the boy.

“I feel like the hero is the manager diving into the pool, getting him out of the water because I would have never made it in time,” said Harrison.

He said they called 911 then Harrison stepped in to help.

“I reached into the pool and picked up the boy and he wasn’t breathing. He was turning blue. I laid him down on his back and he was foaming out of his mouth, so we flipped him over to the side and I did small compressions on his stomach and he eventually started coughing and breathing,” said Harrison

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“If all three of us weren’t there, it could have went badly,” said Harrison.

Apartment residents said the pool didn’t have a cover but there was only some water in it because of the rain.

