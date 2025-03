GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man hit by a plow truck in Greensburg has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Paul Tucci, 73, died at a Pittsburgh hospital on Sunday.

Tucci was hit while walking in a parking lot in Hempfield Township on Jan. 6.

The driver stayed at the scene and talked to police.

No charges have been filed.

