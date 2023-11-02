Man hit by vehicle while riding scooter in North Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A man was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter in North Oakland on Wednesday evening.

According to police, first responders were called to the intersection of Bigelow Boulevard and North Dithridge Street at 7:30 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a man in the intersection with a head injury.

Police said the victim was heading north on his scooter along Bigelow Boulevard when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man driving the vehicle was attempting to turn onto North Dithridge Street at the time of the crash.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.

Police did not say if any charges will be filed.

