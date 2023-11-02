Local

Man hit by vehicle while riding scooter in North Oakland

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Man hit by vehicle while riding scooter in North Oakland

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter in North Oakland on Wednesday evening.

According to police, first responders were called to the intersection of Bigelow Boulevard and North Dithridge Street at 7:30 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a man in the intersection with a head injury.

Police said the victim was heading north on his scooter along Bigelow Boulevard when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man driving the vehicle was attempting to turn onto North Dithridge Street at the time of the crash.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.

Police did not say if any charges will be filed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Butler City police looking for driver of car that hit 4-year-old on Halloween night
  • ‘He made an impact’: Loved ones remembering 18-year-old killed in Avalon crash
  • Phillip Phillips to headline Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night concert
  • VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Homestead shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read