Man holds memorial 5K to honor his brother, principal of school in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The brother of a local principal who died from heart problems held an event in Westmoreland County to help students.

Jordan Tomson was the principal at the Greensburg School before he died at just 36 years old.

His brother, Justin Tomson, said he was a passionate runner, in addition to being principal for more than 10 years.

That love for running is what inspired Justin to host a 5K in his memory.

Justin said the proceeds raised are going to help students in need.

“What the proceeds go for is to help families come to our school that maybe can not afford tuition, so we established a scholarship fund in his name and his honor to help students come to our school,” said Justin Tomson.

This year was the fourth year the memorial run had been held.

