Man hospitalized after he was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood Monday morning.

Pittsburgh police say it happened around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of Pasadena Street.

The man was stabbed in his arm and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say a woman fled the scene.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

