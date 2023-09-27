Man indicted for allegedly robbing 2 banks in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police said he robbed two banks in Allegheny County over the course of about two weeks.

According to the Department of Justice, Dwayne Harvey, 55, formerly from Braddock, is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in North Versailles of over $4,000 on July 28.

Officials said Harvey also robbed the Citizens Bank in Pittsburgh’s North Side of over $3,000 on Aug. 8.

Harvey faces up to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, a term of supervised release up to three years or a combination of the three.

