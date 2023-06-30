Man indicted by federal grand jury for shooting at mail carrier in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man who allegedly shot at multiple people along a busy Ross Township road in January was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on several charges for shooting at a mail carrier in Pittsburgh the same day.

Martinel Humphries, 28, was charged with forcible assault of a federal employee, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police say Humphries shot at five people along McKnight Road on Jan. 5, hitting a man and several cars. This happened shortly after Humphries shot at a postal carrier in Perry North, according to police. Humphries didn’t know any of the targets.

The mail carrier was not hit by gunfire.

Humphries remains in jail. He is scheduled to appear in court related to the other charges against him in August.

