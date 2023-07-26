Man injured in drive-by shooting near Washington County playground

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A 24-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a Washington County playground last night.

Police responded to the 8th Ward Playground after a gunshot victim showed up at Washington Hospital’s ER around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and happened on the sidewalk in front.

In May, a 22-year-old man was shot on the playground. Two men from Ohio were arrested and charged in the case.

Neighbors expressed concern over the adults using the park at nighttime.

“It’s just a shame this is happening. I told the detective, ‘I don’t know what they can do about it, it’s like nobody cares,’” said John Plants, who has lived next to the playground for 73 years.

“Nothing surprises me today, the shooting and everything. I have to say I have lived here since 1970.... this year here has been the worst season... has been the worst with shootings. "

Washington police are following several strong leads, but no arrests have been made in the case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group