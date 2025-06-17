Man killed, another injured in attempted murder-suicide in Mercer County

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead and another was injured after an attempted murder-suicide in Mercer County.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Brentwood Drive in Pymatuning Township around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

State police were called in to investigate.

According to troopers, Lance Dorsey, 47, shot a 21-year-old man in the stomach during an argument.

After being shot, the 21-year-old ran to a neighbor’s home for help. During that time, state police said Dorsey then shot and killed himself inside the home.

The 21-year-old was taken to a hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

State police continue to investigate.

©2025 Cox Media Group