Man killed in apartment fire in Derry Borough, coroner confirms

DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. — A man was killed in an apartment fire in Derry Borough on Monday, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said the man was killed in a fire at an apartment along North Chestnut Street.

Dispatchers said the call came in at around noon.

The victim, William Trout, 70, made the 911 call to say his apartment was on fire.

Firefighters got the victim out of the apartment, and he was taken to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional information will come from Derry Borough police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

