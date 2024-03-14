Man killed in Indiana County crash

An Ohio man was killed in a crash along an Indiana County road on Wednesday.

John Kieger, 56, of Shaker Heights, was killed when a vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck his vehicle, according to state police.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Route 422 near Poulos Road in Armstrong Township.

Kieger was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are investigating.

