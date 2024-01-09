Man killed inside South Side Slopes after botched robbery, court documents claim

PITTSBURGH — A woman has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood.

Court documents show Jaeyln Nowlin was charged Monday in Grant Gibeault’s murder, who was found dead on Dec. 30 after he was shot multiple times in an apartment on Arlington Avenue. Nowlin is facing several charges, including criminal homicide and robbery.

The criminal complaint claims police identified Nowlin as a suspect through text messages, cash app transactions and fingerprints left on evidence in Gibeault’s home. She was brought in for questioning Monday after being arrested by Mount Oliver police on an unrelated crime.

The document alleges Nowlin had previously sold marijuana to Gibeault, and while in his home she saw items she wanted, namely a PS4.

Nowlin told police she thought Gibeault would be easy to rob, so she initiated a meeting with him through a false identity on a dating app, the complaint states. She left his home after Gibeault paid her $700 through Cash App for sex, but returned when the transaction was cancelled.

Nowlin claims when she returned to the apartment, she and Gibeault got into a physical confrontation and she shot him.

Nowlin was denied bond and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting a preliminary hearing.

