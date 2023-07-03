Man killed in officer-involved shooting during police pursuit in Indiana County, state police say

A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Indiana County on Sunday.

A trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township just before midnight when the driver fled, according to state police. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The pursuit continued for several miles on multiple roads in Center Township and Homer City. Troopers used spike strips in an attempt to bring the vehicle to a stop but the driver continued to flee, according to state police.

During an encounter with the suspect along Route 119 near Tide Road in Center Township, an officer-involved shooting took place in the southbound lanes and the suspect was struck, a state police report said.

Troopers rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No troopers were injured during the incident.

State police, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office are investigating and more information will be released, according to state police.

