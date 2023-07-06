Local

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana County identified

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - PSP Indiana County Man killed in officer-involved shooting during police pursuit in Indiana County, state police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

The man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday in Indiana County has been identified.

John Vincent Dye, 51, of Center Township, died of gunshot wounds, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman.

The shooting took place after a lengthy police pursuit that started in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township. The driver allegedly fled from a state trooper just before midnight.

Dye was shot near Route 119 near Tide Road in Center Township, according to state police.

The incident is under investigation by state police, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled
  • ‘She was an angel’: Family grieves loss of toddler struck, killed by car in North Versailles
  • Star Lake issues ‘High Traffic Alert’ for Eric Church concert
  • VIDEO: Group of teens fighting in Downtown Pittsburgh before 4th of July fireworks caught on camera
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read