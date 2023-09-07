Man killed in UTV crash in West Salem Township

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after his UTV crashed in West Salem Township Tuesday night.

According to Pennsylvania state police in Mercer County, Raymond H. Fry Jr., 64, from Greenville, was driving north on S. Barry Road in a “careless manner” when his vehicle skidded on the gravel and hit an embankment.

State police said the UTV went airborne and overturned several times before coming to a final rest on the opposing embankment.

Fry wasn’t wearing a seat belt or a helmet at the time of the crash, state police said.

Fry was pronounced dead at the scene.

