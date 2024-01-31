Man pleads guilty to armed robberies at Pittsburgh-area gas stations

PITTSBURGH — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robberies at Pittsburgh-area gas stations from 2019.

The Department of Justice said Anthony Kendrick, 37, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and violating federal firearms laws.

Officials said Kendrick was one of three people involved in a string of robberies targeting gas stations, convenience stores and fast food restaurants in the Pittsburgh area between June and August 2019.

Kendrick specifically pleaded guilty to armed robberies at two BP gas stations on Aug. 4 and 5.

Kendrick faces a maximum of 27 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. His sentencing is scheduled for June 5.

