Man pleads guilty to deadly crash during police chase in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man pled guilty Tuesday to hitting and killing another man during a police chase last year.

In late August 2022, Monroeville police tried to stop a car driven by Jack Sherwood after flagging him for having active arrest warrants for multiple felonies.

Instead of stopping, police say Sherwood sped away, eventually hitting and killing Luis Hernandez, 39, who was riding his mini motor bike at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Graham Blvd. in Wilkinsburg.

According to court documents, Sherwood topped speeds of 100 miles per hour during the chase.

Sherwood pled guilty to several charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and failure to stop and render aid.

Sherwood’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2024.

