Man pleads guilty to DUI, homicide by vehicle charges connected to Murrysville crash

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI in connection with a crash that happened in Murrysville in 2023 has pleaded guilty.

Police said Darren Hamm, 61, of Murrysville was under the influence when he smashed into another car along William Penn Highway on Oct. 7, 2023 while driving his pickup truck.

Michael David Poholsky, 65, was the driver of the other vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamm was charged in June 2024. Police said he was seen leaving a bar on video before the crash. His blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said Hamm pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI in court on Monday.

She said Hamm had three previous DUI arrests.

He was sentenced to serve five and a half to 15 years in prison folloewd by five years of pronbation in addition to an ignition interlock device being added to his car upon release.

