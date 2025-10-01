Man pleads guilty to killing a mother of 3 at her workplace in Blawnox in 2024

BLAWNOX, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing the mother of three children at her workplace.

Sean Black pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and attempted homicide on Tuesday, court documents show.

Investigators say Black murdered his ex-girlfriend Courtney Smith in a Blawnox plant in March 2024 after learning she was dating a co-worker. That co-worker was also hurt.

As part of his plea, Black will serve 30 to 60 years.

Black and the two victims all worked at Tri-Arc Manufacturing, where the shooting took place.

Smith’s best friend, Taylor Lamson, told Channel 11 that Courtney’s children were nine, five and two years old at the time of her death.

“I hope he rots in jail. I really do. I hope everything comes to him, he deserves everything that could happen,” Lamson said to Channel 11 in March 2024.

In May 2024, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office was working to seek the death penalty against Black.

