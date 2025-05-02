Man pleads guilty in shooting death of man who tried to stop him from robbing bank in Giant Eagle

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man who authorities say tried to stop him from robbing a bank inside the South Strabane Giant Eagle in 2013.

Keith Wilk pleaded guilty Friday to killing Vincent Kelley during the robbery. He is sentenced to 20-40 years in prison.

Kelley ran after Wilk, who was fleeing the Citizens Bank inside the store. Vincent tackled the robber, which caused the bank dye to explode, before police said Wilk shot and killed him.

Around 9 years later, in 2022, Washington County officials said DNA linked Wilk to the case and charges were filed.

