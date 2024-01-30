Man pleads guilty to using resident doctor’s credentials in attempt to modify prescriptions

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man, who is a former Allegheny General Hospital graduate nurse, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a computer fraud charge, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Tuesday.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was told that, on Dec. 5, 2022, Kevin N. Ukaegbu, 31, used the hospital credentials of a Highmark resident doctor and attempted to modify prescription medications for two patients, putting one of them at risk of “serious bodily harm.”

Medicine was never given to the patients in either case.

Ukaegbu will be sentenced on May 21.

